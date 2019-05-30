NEW trains with extra seating and improved on-board facilities are to operate all Great Western Railway Saturday services into south Pembrokeshire this summer.

GWR’s Intercity Express Trains have been gradually replacing the old Intercity 125 trains over the last 18 months.

But this is the first year that the new trains will run on all the summer Saturday services.

They have been introduced as part of the electrification of the mainline from Paddington to Cardiff, which should be completed later this year.

The trains’ seasonal services, which operate up to and including Saturday September 7, are the 07.23 Swansea to Pembroke Dock; the 10.01 Pembroke Dock to Paddington; the 0845 Paddington to Pembroke Dock and the 14.45 Pembroke Dock to Paddington.

The trains’ new features include ergonomically designed seats, at seat power and usb charging and more legroom.

Said a GWR spokesman: “We are delighted to be able to bring back our summer services to Pembroke Dock, and this year to be operated exclusively by our new Intercity Express Trains, providing almost 25% more seats than the trains they have replaced.”