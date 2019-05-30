ON Saturday, June 29, there will be a Coronation School Reunion for ex-pupils who started in the years 1963 and 1964.

The reunion will be held at the Cresselly Arms, Cresswell Quay.

Other years are also welcome to attend if they wish.

Kevin Higgs, who is arranging the reunion, said: "It has been 50 years for some of us who left in 1969 but more for some who left earlier.

"It is an opportunity to see old school friends who you have not seen for nearly a lifetime, it is not a formal evening - you can stay for as little or as long as you like.

"eminiscing is the name of the game here along with renewing old friendships from a memorable time spent in our old ‘Coro’ school."

For more information call Kevin Higgs on 07785 942 545.