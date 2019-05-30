TRAFFIC has been slow around the Cleddau Bridge today (May 30) as an abnormal load made its way across the Haven waterway.

Abnormal loads are sometimes carried from the former Murco refinery, Milford Haven, as equipment from the site is being shipped to Pakistan to be rebuilt piece-by-piece.

This week, an enormous cylindrical piece of kit has been hauled across the estuary, ready to be shipped via Pembroke Port.

During the last few years, arts of the former refinery have been moved over the Cleddau Bridge to Pembroke Dock’s Port of Pembroke along the A477.

The Murco refinery, which employed around 600 people at one time, closed in November 2014.

It was purchased and turned into a storage facility in 2015, safeguarding some jobs, and is now operated by Puma Energy.

The refinery is now being decommissioned; and is in the process of being shipped to Pakistan to be rebuilt.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers are escorting abnormal loads from the former refinery.

A spokesman for the force said: "The large items are being transported from the Robeston Cross area, travelling via Sentry Cross, Cleddau Bridge then on to Pembroke Dock.

"The loads are being moved once in the morning and once in the afternoon avoiding peak traffic times.

"This work will be completed by Sunday."