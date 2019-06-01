MORE than 280 people enjoyed the sun on Tuesday, May 28, in an ateb housing association-led family event.

The open-to-all day, supported by Pembrokeshire County Council, was held at Milford United Football Club, Marble Hall Road, Milford Haven.

Children learnt how to make bird boxes, which they then took home; construct aqueducts in a family-based activity, and the pros and cons of keeping pets, facilitated by the Greenacres Animal Rescue and Pembrokeshire County Council’s dog warden.

An environmental theme ran throughout the day as Pembrokeshire County Council Eco Champion Mark Bond attended, and ateb led a fully equipped litter-pick, in which adults and children joined in.

Macs Sports helped kids to freely play football and the fire crew donned kit and joined in.

There was also a bit of mini-cricket and pom-pom finding – sports for all ages and abilities.

These events are put on so that people can discuss issues with ateb and council staff in a relaxed atmosphere.

Of the 33 people questioned, most said that they felt an increased pride in their community and felt more able to chat with their neighbours because of this event.

When asked what they felt the area had gained from the day’s events, an open question, most people said that everyone coming together was their top gain, alongside getting out and about and the children having fun.

Many thanks to all those who helped to make this event possible, especially Milford United Football Club.