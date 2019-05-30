A VIOLENT couple from Milford Haven put a woman in intensive care and left another with a bone sticking out of her face after attacks during a night out in Pembroke.

Rebecca and William James Griffiths were told by a judge today, May 30, their "atrocious behaviour" had led to horrendous injuries.

Rebecca Griffiths, a 32-year-old mother of four, and her husband, aged 30, both of Picton Road, Hakin, admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

William Griffiths, who also admitted assaulting a second victim causing actual harm, was jailed for 26 months.

His wife was jailed for 16 months, suspended for two years. She must also complete 120 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of a rehabilitation activity.

Ian Wright, prosecuting, told Swansea crown court, how the couple had been to a party and later went drinking in pubs in Pembroke Dock before ending up in Paddles nightclub.

There was a scuffle on the dancefloor and drinks were spilled, which resulted in Rebecca Griffiths being ejected.

Outside, she launched "an entirely unprovoked attack" on Joanne McMullen and punched her so hard to her face she was left with a bone protruding from her nose.

Leanne Smith knew Miss McMullen and approached to see what had happened to her.

Rebecca Griffiths got her to the ground and her husband kicked her four times as she lay helpless.

He was dragged away but returned "to put the boot in once more" and left her with a cut to her liver.

Miss Smith was taken to the Heath hospital in Cardiff where she was in intensive care for days.

William Griffiths, a care worker, went on to grab Cody Donovan by her hair before the violence ended.

The court heard that Miss Smith felt the attack had changed her life and she was now unable to work for a living.

Miss McMullen said she needed two operations to her nose and no longer went out at night in Pembroke.

Judge Peter Heywood said both the Griffiths already had convictions for violence.

"This was violence carried out in drink, in a public place in the early hours of the morning and when others were present," he said.

Judge Heywood said Rebecca Griffiths deserved a custodial sentence but that might mean her children being taken into care.