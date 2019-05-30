A Monkton man, who claimed he did not intentionally shirk his missed appointments, has been jailed for two weeks.

Macauley Breen, of Colley Court, admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from a period of detention, when he appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, May 28.

The court heard that Breen, 23, had missed three appointments with the probation service and failed to keep in contact with his supervising officer.

Julie Norman of the probation service said a warrant had been issued for Breen’s arrest after he failed to stay in contact after February 7. She added that he had a previous conviction for failing to comply with a court order.

Breen was released from prison on October 18 after serving a sentence for possession of a bladed article.

David Elvy, defending, said Breen apologised for missing his appointments.

“He explained to me that he has been having difficulties with his finances. The first appointment was missed because he did not have the money for transport that day. “

Mr Elvy added: “He says he is not trying to shirk these appointments, it is not his intention to miss them.”

Magistrates sentenced Breen to 14 days in prison and ordered him to pay £50 costs and a £115 surcharge.