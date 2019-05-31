Relaxing on a fishing trip led to a man being caught drug-driving, a court has heard.

Daniel Morgan Hugh Lloyd, of Bridge Street, St Clears, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, May 28.

Prosecutor Dennis Davies said police could smell cannabis when they spoke to Lloyd after stopping his Ford Fiesta on the A477 at Nash, Pembroke Dock, at 7.55am on February 25.

A blood test was positive for a cannabis derivative, and the court heard that Lloyd, 20, had no previous convictions.

David Elvy, defending, said Lloyd had suffered with a bad migraine before the incident, and was given cannabis to relax while fishing with a friend.

“The next morning he was stopped because of a defective brake light on his car, so there was no suggestion of bad driving.”

Mr Elvy added that Lloyd travelled to work in Pembroke Dock every morning, and would be unlikely to be able to continue with his employment after losing his licence.

“He simply has no way to get there in the morning.”

Magistrates banned Lloyd from driving for 12 months and fined him £300. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.