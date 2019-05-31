A FORMER Ysgol y Preseli pupil has set off on global culinary adventure after securing a place as part of the WorldSkills Squad UK.

After leaving school Sam Everton enrolled on the Level 1 professional cookery course at the Pembrokeshire College, he then progressed through to Level 2 and 3.

While on the Level 2 course Sam was entered for a competition in North Wales against Level 3 students and won gold, securing the title of Best in Wales.

From here Sam has been on a rollercoaster ride. He has competed at WorldSkills UK in Birmingham twice which saw him first secure a place on the WorldSkills UK long squad and then, in November 2017 he secured one of only four places on the short squad.

Being part of Squad UK was a huge achievement and led to a six-week work placement in the House of Commons with the British Culinary Team, training at the award-winning Gidleigh Park Hotel and at Michelin-star restaurant James Sommerin, as well as one-to-one training with Heston Blumenthal's head chef, Gareth Evans.

In March this year, the heat really intensified as Sam was chosen as the trainee chef to represent the UK at WorldSkills in Russia this summer.

Since the announcement Sam has competed in Australia where he was ranked third in the world for chefs under the age of 24.

On May 18 he headed out to Russia to compete against young chefs from 19 countries before heading straight to Shanghai to compete against 24 countries.

At the end of June he will then head out to America for a competition before going to the world's biggest food market in Paris in July. All this will culminate with Sam competing in WorldSkills in Kazan, Russia, during August.

"Everything has happened so fast," said Sam. "From entering one small competition I have ended up travelling the world for free while doing something that I love.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to my employer, Crwst, who have supported me throughout, allowing me the time needed to take part in competitions. It has been an amazing experience and I would encourage all students to take every opportunity that is presented to them as you never know where it could lead!"

Regardless of the outcome of WorldSkills, Sam has already secured himself a place in the prestigious Young Chef of the Year competition being held in Birmingham in October and has a bright future ahead of him.