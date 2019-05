POLICE are appealing for information following a break-in at a Milford Haven waterfront restaurant.

The Water Garden Restaurant, near The Rath, was burgled between 1opm on May 27 and 4.30pm on May 29, after entry was forced and items stolen.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact PC 856 BAXTER at Milford Haven Police Station on the non-emergency 101 phone number, incident number DP-20190529-250, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.