A MONKTON man has today, May 31, admitted taking a large knife into Haverfordwest magistrates' court.

Ian Cheshire, aged 48, of Gwilliam Court, appeared before Judge Paul Thomas at Swansea crown court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Cheshire, who appeared over a video link with Swansea prison, admitted possessing a bladed article at the court on April 30 this year.

He had been arrested after police found he had heroin with him in Narberth, with a street value of £5,000, on January 29 last year.

Cheshire admitted possessing 48 grams of the drug but denied a more serious charge of possessing the drug with intent to supply.

A trial will begin on August 22.

Cheshire was further remanded in custody following the May 31 hearing.