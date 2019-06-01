A PEMBROKE Dock man yesterday, May 31, admitted possessing indecent images of a 15-year-old girl.

Daniel Sallis, aged 24, maintained the photographs were ‘selfies’ taken by the girl herself and sent to him.

Sallis, of London Road, appeared at Swansea crown court today and admitted possessing 11 category C images.

Paul Hobson, prosecuting, said after talks with Sallis' defence barrister it was agreed the number should be reduced to four as the others were "only borderline."

He said it was accepted that the girl took the photographs and that she had been close to being 16. But the legal age for such images was 18.

Judge Paul Thomas said he would sentence Sallis on June 21 after a probation officer had prepared a report into his background.

Sallis was granted bail meanwhile but ordered to register with the police as a sex offender before leaving the building.