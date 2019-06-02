CLASSIC and head-turning cars and other vehicles will take to the roads of Pembrokeshire on Sunday for the ninth Western Telegraph Preseli Bluestone Run.

The June 9 run is in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

This popular event, established in 2011 by motoring enthusiasts Jeff and Sian Edwards from Milford Haven, is a 55 mile motoring tour crossing over the Preseli Hills and around the stunning Bluestone countryside via a halfway stop courtesy of Dyfed Shire Horse Farm.

The run starts at Gelliswick Bay in Milford Haven and end in Narberth.

There is a an entry fee of just £5 which can be paid on the day.

Entries will be accepted up to and on the day.

Would all entries please arrive at Gelliswick Bay anytime between 9.30am and 11am ready for the start at 11.30am.

On arrival at Gelliswick Bay please report to Sian for all paperwork.

Both the mayor of Milford Haven and the chairman of the Pembrokeshire County Council will be there to extend a warm welcome to all.

Any further details please feel free to contact Jeff or sian on either pembscountyrun@aol.com or 01646 697226.