MOTORING friendships between Welsh and Irish enthusiasts will be renewed this weekend when the Celtic Charity Classic Pembrokeshire Run takes to the road.

The event is being driven forward by the organisers of the Celtic Charity Classic Tour, which has visited Ireland every April since 2014, raising over £30,000 for charity in the process.

The people behind the successful fundraiser are taking a well-deserved break from crossing the Irish Sea this year but are still looking forward to tomorrow’s (Saturday’s) event.

The first cars will set off from Scolton Manor at 11am for a scenic 50-mile route. The leisurely drive, featuring plenty of comfort stops, will finish up at the Nantyffin Motel, Llandissilio for refreshments and presentation of certificates.

Explained one of the organisers, Norman Mason: ”We are delighted that the run will have a real Celtic feel this year, with two clubs who have hosted us on our tours – Wexford Sports & Classic Car Club and West Wicklow Classic Club – travelling in the opposite direction with approximately 30 cars attending the run.

The enthusiasts from both Celtic nations will also be joining in the Scolton Manor Classic Show, being hosted on Sunday by Pembrokeshire Classic Car Club.

Entries are being accepted on the day of tomorrow’s run, with signing-on from 10am. There is no entry fee, but donations - £5 per car recommended – will go to help 11-year-old Logan Dagnall from Carmarthen who has cerebral palsy and mitochondrial disease.

Logan will cut the ribbon to start the entrants off.

Added Norman: “Logan loves the outdoors but is restricted to where he can go in his normal wheelchair and is trying to raise enough to buy a mountain eTrike to be able to explore the outdoors with his family.

“The top of Pen y Fan is a long-time ambition for this happy, always-smiling, young lad.”