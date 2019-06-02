THE ever-popular Pembrokeshire Dawn Walk in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support is fast approaching.

Registrations are open for the Pembrokeshire Dawn Walk at Oriel Y Parc Visitors Centre, St Davids on Sunday, June 16.

Macmillan Cancer Support is urging people to sign up and raise money to help support people in the local community whose lives are affected by cancer.

Walkers can choose from three circular routes, taking in the beautiful Pembrokeshire coastal paths and stunning scenery around St Davids.

The 26-mile full marathon commences at 6am, the half marathon at 9.30am and the four-mile family walk at 11am.

T-shirts and medals will be given out to commemorate the event; registration £10.

Lead volunteer, Sue Pugh, said: “In 2018 we raised an amazing £18,000 for Macmillan and we hope this year will be an even greater success.

“More than one in two of us will get cancer at some point in our lives and with your help we can make sure Macmillan is right there every step of the way. Please join is for what promises to be a great day out for all the family.”

To register, visit

and for more information and updates on the event, contact

and see Facebook @pembsdawnwalk