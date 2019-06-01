TENBY residents are invited to take part in a new project to create a vibrant, colourful mosaic at Tenby Church in Wales VC Primary School.

The school is working with Springboard, Learning Pembrokeshire, to create a mega mosaic of the school’s logo to cover the main façade of the building.

The scheme is now well underway, with pupils and parents creating sections of the mosaic every week.

“We would love the local community to come along and get involved with what it is a really exciting project,” said Laura Phillips, Springboard co-ordinator.

Five community after-school sessions will be held on June 12, 19 and 26, and July 3 and 10, each day from 3.30pm to 5pm.

Headteacher John Palmer said: “Ever since the school building was handed over to us in the summer of 2016, I have had a vision for something special on its very plain roadside façade.

“Please join us, even for a short time, so that as many people as possible can contribute to a super-sized version of our school logo – unmistakably Tenby through and through.

“We want this fabulous artwork to put a smile on the faces of everyone who travels past our school for many years to come.”

If you would like to get involved, please call or text Shelley Holmes, Springboard advisor for Tenby, on 07585 401530.