Splitting a teenager’s lip before joining the army has put a soldier’s career at risk.

Andrew Skone, of Teilos Road, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, May 28.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said a teenager came across a group, which included Skone, in a wooded area while taking a short cut at around 11pm on November 28.

The victim said ‘hello’ to Skone who he knew through friends, as he passed, and Skone stated he owed him £10 which he wanted returned.

The school-boy was punched once on the lip by Skone, 20, after saying he did not owe the cash and did not have any money on him.

The wound poured with blood straight away and needed six stitches, leaving the victim with a permanent scar.

When interviewed Skone stated he could not remember the incident, as it was ‘literally a blur’, because he was ‘steaming’ after drinking with friends.

A victim impact statement read to the court said the teen had been left in pain and feeling panicky and anxious.

David Elvy, defending, Skone was of previous unblemished character, and had been unemployed and short of money at the time of the offence.

“The victim did not seem to know what Andrew Skone was talking about and unfortunately Mr Skone reacted by lashing out in frustration and hit the victim once in the face, causing quite a nasty cut.

“Immediately afterwards, Mr Skone knew he had done something quite uncalled for. He was hugging the victim and apologising.”

Mr Elvy added that Skone immediately confessed to police when they called at his friend’s home in response to a noise complaint, but could not remember the incident when sober.

“It was totally uncalled for and unacceptable. He realised that even in his drunken state.”

The court heard that Skone had since joined the army, but his promising career was put at risk when the offence ‘came back to haunt him’.

“It seems that it was a complete one-off incident in the spur of the moment and he immediately realised that he was in the wrong.”

Magistrates decided their sentencing powers were insufficient, and Skone will next appear at Swansea crown court on June 14.

He was released on unconditional bail.