The Cardiff to Tenby Carten 100 charity ride is due to take place today (Saturday) after Storm Hannah led to a previous postponement.

Around 2,500 charity cyclists faced disappointment in April when the huge event was called off on safety grounds due to weather conditions.

The ride, between Cardiff and Tenby, has raised more than £1m for charity in its 15 years of existence, and this was first time it had to be postponed, as riders’ safety could not be guaranteed with high winds and heavy rain forecast.

Riders, who include a strong contingent from Pembrokeshire, were asked to keep their ride numbers for the rescheduled event.

Cyclists are expected to start arriving in Tenby from 4pm.