More than one hundred tractors have arrived from Ireland to take part in today's Welsh National Tractor Road Run.

The vehicles travelled on the ferry to Pembroke Dock to join the seventh Welsh National Tractor Road Run which sets off from the Pembrokeshire county showground at Withybush this morning, Sunday.

Around 450 tractors are expected to take part in the run, which takes in picturesque views of the Preselis, and north Pembrokeshire, with a complimentary tea break at Clarbeston Road Memorial Hall.

The event, organised by the South West Wales Vintage Tractor & Engine Club,supports four charities: Cancer Research, CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young), the Motor Neurone Disease Association, and mental health charity the DPJ Foundation.

The event will finish with evening entertainment at the Pavilion building.