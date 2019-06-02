Disgraceful language, aggressive behaviour and drug possession have been admitted by a Narberth man.

Harry Smyth, of Picton Terrace, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, May 28.

Smyth, 30, pleaded guilty to Class B drug possession and using threatening, abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said police were called to a report of a disturbance in High Street, Narberth, on May 10.

The scene appeared calm when officers arrived, and they passed Smyth on the stairs when they went to speak to residents of a flat.

He ignored the officers when they tried to speak to him, then became aggressive towards them, swearing, and making threats.

Mr Davies said: “He was told to behave himself. At some point he was handcuffed and he attempted to throw himself down the stairs.”

Smyth, a grounds worker, was restrained and found to be in possession of two grams of cannabis when taken to the police station, which he stated was for personal use.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “He understands that his behaviour was completely unacceptable and his language was disgraceful.

“He wants to apologise to the officers and anyone else affected by his behaviour.”

Magistrates fined Smyth £166 for the cannabis offence and imposed a 12-month conditional discharge for the public order charge.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge. A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.

The chairman of the bench said: “It’s very much up to you know to keep your nose clean, turn your life around and sort yourself out.”