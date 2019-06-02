To celebrate the paperback publication of Erebus: The Story of A Ship, Monty Python star and much-loved television globe-trotter Michael Palin brings his brand new one-man stage show to the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, on Wednesday, July 17.

The talk is a fundraising event presented by The Pembroke Dock Sunderland Trust with the Torch Theatre.

In Erebus: The Story of A Ship, Palin brings to life the thrilling story of the tough little ship that took on the Antarctic and the Arctic in the 1840s - from its construction and launch from Wales' only Royal Dockyard in Pembroke Dock, 1826.

His richly illustrated talk conveys the triumph and tragedy of the ship’s short and doomed life, and what it was about it that made him so keen to tell its story.

Palin visited the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre back in 2017 to meet up with naval historian and centre volunteer Ted Goddard to recall the story of HMS Erebus as part of his research for the book.

He was shown displays at the Heritage Centre relating to HMS Erebus and also walked around areas of the Royal Dockyard which still remain nearly 200 years on. The Irish Ferries terminal, now part of the Port of Pembroke, covers the area where Erebus was constructed.

Signed copies of his book Erebus: the Story of a Ship, published by Arrow in paperback on May 30, will be available to buy on the night. There will also be a short signing session after the show for ticketholders.

All proceeds from this fundraising event will be divided equally between The Torch Theatre Charitable Trust and The Pembroke Dock Sunderland Trust. The Pembroke Dock Sunderland Trust operates Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre.

Tickets for Michael Palin - Erebus: the Story of a Ship on Wednesday 17 July at 7.30pm cost £20 and are available from the Box Office on 01646 695267 or online at torchtheatre.co.uk