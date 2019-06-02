Cannabis plants were discovered in a Fishguard man’s bedroom.

Matthew Luke Williams, of Heol Glyndwr, pleaded guilty to producing and possessing cannabis when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, May 28.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said a tent containing hydroponic equipment and five cannabis plants was found in Williams’ bedroom when a search warrant was executed on January 11.

The court heard that the plants were between 12 and 19 inches tall, and herbal cannabis was found in a tub, a tin and on the kitchen table.

Mr Davies said: “The defendant stated he smokes about 10 grams a week. He described to police how he created the set-up and grew it.”

Tom Lloyd, defending, said Williams, 30, self-medicated with cannabis to deal with the physical and physiological effects which followed an incident which left him in a coma in 2008.

“This case has every mitigating feature possible present.”

Mr Lloyd added that Williams, a former mechanic who was unable to work due to his condition, was previously of clean character and had cooperated fully with the police.

Magistrates fined Williams £120 and imposed a 12-month conditional discharge.

He was ordered to pay £115 in costs and a surcharge. A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.

The chairman of the bench suggested Williams sought help from his doctor. He said: “Self-medication is not the way ahead.”