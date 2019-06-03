INSTALLING CCTV in its kitchen and bar area will allow a Johnston restaurant to keep its licence following a Home Office request for review.

The Home Office had applied for a review after a number of raids uncovered illegal immigrants at Bombay Brassiere, on Vine Road.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s licensing sub-committee discussed the licence in private after a Home Office request, according to Jeffery Harries, one of the authority’s legal advisors.

He added that “matters of a sensitive nature that could undermine any current or ongoing investigations into other matters” may be discussed during the application review process.

Included with the application to the committee on May 30 is reference to three visits to the premises where illegal workers were discovered, with employer Fazlur Rahman present.

The last raid was on April 13 where one man without permission to work was found.

In August 2018, the report adds, a civil penalty of £15,000 was issued after two illegal workers were found and in November 2018, another worker was found.

The civil penalty remains unpaid, according to the Home Office application.

A new premises licence holder is now in place as well as a new designated premises supervisor.

The Home Office and Dyfed-Powys Police were satisfied that crime and disorder prevention objectives would be met with the installation of CCTV within 30 days.