Returning to a supermarket to steal gin three times resulted in a Haverfordwest shop-lifter being sent to prison.

Leona Cerian Frodl, also known as Leona Vaughan-Griffiths, of City Road, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, May 28.

She pleaded guilty to stealing two litre bottles of London Dry Gin from Aldi, Haverfordwest on her birthday, January 18, and stealing two litres of the same gin and a laundry bag from the same store on February 22.

Frodl also admitted returning to the shop on February 23, when sh attempted to steal a packet of Italian ham, peppered beef, a Joe Wicks cook book, sliced turkey, chocolate biscuits, maple syrup, serving sets and two bottles of dry gin, totalling £64.85.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said CCTV showed Frodl putting the items into a trolley and leaving the store without paying for them on three occasions.

The court heard that the offence put Frodl, 55, in breach of a suspended prison sentence, imposed for a similar offence in 2017.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said it was significant that Frodl had not shop-lifted for 15 months, adding that she cared for her parents who had both suffered injuries and lived four miles from her.

“She uses shop-lifting as some kind of coping mechanism. It was after her mother and father had these accidents that she committed these types of offences again. She can’t remember committing these offences.

“Stressful times can make people behave in peculiar ways.”

Magistrates sentenced Frodl to 11 weeks in prison and ordered her to pay £64.75 compensation to Aldi and a £115 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “We hope that you will take the opportunity to rehabilitate yourself.”