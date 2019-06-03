A GROUP committed to fighting for a people’s vote on Brexit is holding a meeting in Narberth on June 17.

Pembrokeshire for Europe will be meeting at 7pm at the Bloomfield Centre.

Pembrokeshire for Europe is campaigning for a People’s Vote on Brexit which includes the option of remaining in the European Union on the ballot paper.

Alistair Cameron for Pembrokeshire for Europe said: “In view of Pembrokeshire’s reliance on tourism, trade and farming as well as our ferry links with Ireland it is not in our interests to leave the EU.

“60 per cent of our food, feed and drink exports are to the rest of the EU. No ‘no deal’ Brexit would force us to trade under World Trade Organisation rules which could lead to tariffs as high as 46 per cent for lamb exports.

“The only way we can get out of this Brexit mess is to put it back to the British public in a referendum which includes the option of remaining within the European Union.”

For further information, please contact Alistair Cameron on 07901 564616 or at