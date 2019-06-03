A man has been arrested after armed police swooped on a house following reports of a stabbing at the weekend.

But officers said the victim had actually been struck with an object, rather than stabbed, at the address in Pennar.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “We received a report that a man had been stabbed in Military Road, Pembroke Dock, at around 10.20pm on Saturday, June 1.

“Officers – including an armed unit – attended and discovered a man with wounds to his head. He had not been stabbed, but had been struck with an object.

“A house where the suspect was believed to be was contained and entered by police, but he was not present.

“A 36-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail.

“The victim was taken to hospital where his injuries were treated and he was later released”.