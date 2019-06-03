SAXOPHONIST Talfan Jenkins from Wiseman's Bridge followed up the success of his sister at the Urdd National Eisteddfod in Cardiff by winning the woodwind solo on Friday.

A frequent winner of the title in his age group over the years, saxophonist Talfan, 18, scooped the under 19 title.

Earlier in the week one of the major awards of the eisteddfod was won by sister Siriol, winner of the composer's medal under 25.

Siriol, aged 20, is currently sitting her final music exams at Oxford University.

Talfan is currently sitting A-levels at Ysgol y Preseli and in September will study jazz saxophone at Trinity Laban Conservatoire in London.

On the afternoon of Sunday, June 30, he will be among those performing in a Sounds Fantastic concert for the Rotary Club of Narberth and Whitland at Rhosygilwen.