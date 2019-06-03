A fire has broken out on the Carew Airfield site.

An eye witness said there are six pumps at the scene and a water bowser.

The witness said huge plumes of smoke are being sent into the air as the fire service tries to damp the fire down.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Firefighters from Pembroke Dock, Tenby, Narberth, Haverfordwest and Milford Haven are currently attending to a fire at an airfield in Carew, Tenby.

"A large quantity of wood and a large industrial mechanical digger is involved in the fire.

"Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue service were called to the incident at 12pm today, Monday, June 3, 2019."

This story is updating.