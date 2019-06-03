Keyston YFC came out triumphant at the 2019 YFC Rally held at the County Showground for the first time in the club’s history.

Following very keen competition in a wide variety of competitions Keyston emerged as winners in front of Fishguard YFC who were second, Clunderwen YFC third and Llawhaden YFC fourth.

Keyston YFC also won the Western Telegraph Shield for the highest number of points in senior competitions.

Earlier in the day the crowning of the new YFC queen Angharad Edwards Llysyfran YFC took place along with the presentation to the new male ambassador Jonathan Morgan also of Llysyfran YFC.

The attendants were Esther Davies, Eglwyswrw YFC; Liz King, Clunderwen YFC; Emily Jones, Llawhaden YFC, and Lucy Kiff ,Tiers Cross YFC.

Other main trophy winners were:

Farmers Union of Wales Shield – highest number of points in Junior competitions: Clunderwen YFC

Dill and Mostyn Williams Trophy for highest placed club in points per members: Brawdy Hayscastle YFC

Drew Challenge Trophy for highest placed club in pre-rally competitions: Fishguard YFC.