A Llanfyrnach-based haulier is to face multiple forgery and counterfeiting charges at crown court

Stephen Mansel Davies, 57, of Llanfyrnach, is accused of 19 offences of making false Periodic Maintenance Inspection Sheets for vehicles between October 1, 2017 and February 14, 2018.

The firm’s employee Jonathan Wyn Phillips, 27, of Mynachlogddu faces 34 similar allegations.

Neither defendant gave an indication of plea when they appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, June 3.

The bench declined jurisdiction and both defendants will appear at Swansea crown court on July 5.

They were released on unconditional bail.