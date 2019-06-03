PEMBROKESHIRE'S Road Policing Unit has revealed they made 21 arrests in May, with a further 26 issues dealt with.

Nine people were arrested for drug driving.

Six people arrested for drink driving.

One arrested for fraud.

One arrest for criminal damage.

One for possession of cannabis.

One arrest for domestic assault.

One arrest for breach of the peace.

One arrest for breach of the sexual offences prevention order.

Eighteen uninsured drivers and eight untaxed vehicles were dealt with.

Fifty-six grams of cocaine was seized and two vehicles were seized for illegal use of red diesel.