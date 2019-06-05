A BONCATH man took his own life after struggling with isolation and mental health issues, an inquest has heard.

Glen Dominic O’Hanlon, died on November 27 last year at his home, Dan yr Onnen.

Jeremy Davies, coroner’s officer for Dyfed-Powys Police in Pembrokeshire, told the inquest about Mr O’Hanlon’s life and the events leading up to his death.

Mr O’Hanlon was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 2, 1968.

He grew up in South Africa, before moving to Ireland and later to the UK in adulthood.

Mr Davies said Mr O’Hanlon had made several attempts to take his own life in the past while living in other parts of the UK, and had previously been treated for mental health issues in Cornwall and Pembrokeshire.

Mr O’Hanlon had previously lived with a long-term partner, but had been living in Boncath alone for some years, running a furniture making business and working part-time in Cardiff.

“He came to the attention of local mental health services in 2018,” said Mr Davies.

“He felt worthless and also socially isolated,” added Mr Davies.

On October 30 last year he told doctors at Withybush he had been sat in his van contemplating ending his life for the last three mornings after being brought in by a police officer, but “something had stopped him from doing it.”

He was taken home by social services staff, who put a plan in place to monitor his mental state by making visits to his house, and also brought him medication.

On November 27, two social workers arrived at his home but he was not inside, so they went to his workshop in the garage.

They found Mr O’Hanlon in the back of his van in the foetal position.

A post-mortem report by Dr John Murphy showed Mr O’Hanlon had inhaled a fatal amount of carbon monoxide from machinery running inside the van.

In his conclusion, the coroner Mark Layton, said: “Glen Dominic O’Hanlon had suffered mental health difficulties for many years including previous attempts of self-harm.

“He had taken deliberate steps to end his life, intending to do so. I record a conclusion of suicide.”

