AN injured person was rescued from Red Berry Bay on Caldey Island by Tenby Coastguard earlier today (Monday, May 3).

The team were paged at 3pm and a coastguard rescue officer based on Caldey island located the casualty and transported them to the slipway where they were met by Tenby RNLI Lifeboats and transported for recovery back to the lifeboat boat house in Tenby.

The boat was met by members of Welsh Ambulance Services and coastguard rescue officers where further treatment was administered.