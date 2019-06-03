A COASTGUARD rescue helicopter was called to rescue a man who fell over a cliff near Solva today (June 3).

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said a member of the public had called the service at 3.17pm saying someone had fallen over a cliff between Nine Wells and Solva.

"We tasked St Davids all-weather lifeboat, St Davids Coastguard and the Coastguard rescue helicopter, along with out colleagues from the police and ambulance," said the spokesman.

The man was rescued from the cliff and was placed in the care of the ambulance service.