A drug-driver has been banned from the road for three years, after he was caught behind the wheel twice by the same police officer.

Ethan Jamieson, of Parc y Cefn, Fishguard, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, May 28.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said police spotted Jamieson’s Ford Focus ‘weaving about a bit’ on the A40 Treffgarn on February 3.

Officers suspected Jamieson, 20, was under the influence of drugs when they spoke to him and he was found to have a cannabis derivative in his blood.

The court heard he had been disqualified by the court in April for a similar offence, which had taken place in January.

David Elvy, defending, said: “Mr Jamieson tells me that at the time of this offence he was effectively homeless, he was living in his car and using cannabis.

“At the time he was driving he thought that the cannabis should have been out of his system. He should have been more careful having been stopped by the police previously.

“He was seen by the same officer, who inevitably pulled him over.”

Mr Elvy said Jamieson had given up cannabis, secured accommodation and a labouring job, but the loss of his licence meant he was unable to get to work.

Magistrates banned Jamieson from driving for three years and fined him £120. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “You have had a very severe lesson on the evils of drug-driving, and fortunately no-one was injured because of that.”