FISHGUARD Fire Station has said goodbye to one of its longest serving fire fighters. On May 31 watch manager David Jones hung up his boots and helmet to take a well-earned rest after 40 years' service.

Retired post man David joined Dyfed Fire Service, now Mid and West Fire Service, as a retained fire fighter in 1979.

He was promoted to crew manager in 1987 and in 1994 became watch manager in charge of Fishguard fire station.

David has seen many changes to the fire and rescue service over the years and says he has attended almost every kind of incident.

"There have been big changes in the appliances and equipment during that time," he said on receiving his long service medal in 2017. "All for the better."

One of the biggest things he has been involved with is the Amoco fire in 1983. "We were down there for a couple of days," he said. "It was one of the biggest shouts we have ever had."

Despite all the changes David says that the crews he works with have remained consistently great, with a mixture of old hands and new recruits, including his son Steven who joined five years ago and who he enjoyed showing the ropes.

David said he had really enjoyed his time with the service and he will miss all of his friends from the station and surrounding stations in Pembrokeshire, who he has worked with on many occasions.

He wished his successor the best of luck for the future.