A Clunderwen man has admitted sexually assaulting a schoolgirl in a shop.

Rhydian Morse, of Prescelly View, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a female when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, May 28.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said Morse, 33, lifted a schoolgirl’s skirt while in a shop on April 3.

CCTV of the incident was shown to the court.

The 15 year-old, dressed in her school uniform, slapped Morse and left the store when she turned to find him behind her with his hand still on her skirt.

When challenged, Morse stated: “I was not doing anything.”

The girl was shaken by the incident and ran to tell her mother, who contacted the police.

When interviewed, Morse said he had not gone into the store with the intention of committing the offence, and it was ‘not the sort of person’ he was.

He added that the CCTV footage was ‘pretty self-explanatory’, but he could not give a rational explanation for what he did.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said Morse, who had mental health issues, had shown genuine remorse from the outset.

Magistrates requested a probation report before sentencing, and Morse will next appear before the bench on June 13.

He was released on bail with the conditions not to approach any females under 18, not to enter the convenience store in question, and not to contact the victim in any way.