A BMW stolen from Tenby on the weekend is under investigation by police.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information about the theft of a black BMW X3 from Tenby.

The car, registration AR11 DEL, was stolen from South Cliff Street sometime between 8.30pm on Friday, May 31, and 10.45am on Saturday, June 1.

Police enquiries suggest it was taken at around 4.40am on Saturday morning, but officers are keeping an open mind.

A BMW X3 similar to the one stolen from Tenby.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious, or who has seen the car, should report information by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DPP/0041/01/06/2019/01/C