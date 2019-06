A CHILD'S bike has been stolen from a shed in Pembroke Dock.

The bike was stolen sometime between Sunday, June 2 and Monday, June 3 from an unsecured shed on Wavell Crescent, Pembroke Dock.

The bike is described as a red child's mountain bike.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the missing bike contact PC 483 George at Pembroke Dock Police Station on 101.