FOUR knives, including a vicious-looking double-bladed weapon, were taken off the streets of Milford Haven today, June 4.

The knives, including a ‘dragon’ knife and the two-bladed knife bearing a skull emblem, were handed in to the local police station.

Posting on Twitter, Milford Haven police wrote: “You do not have to wait for an amnesty day, you can hand in unwanted knives to a police station at any time. This selection was handed into Milford Haven police station this morning.”