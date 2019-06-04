A MAN has been arrested after its was claimed another man was glassed in the face at a pub.

Police are investigating the alleged assault at the Railway Inn, Johnston, at around 11pm on Saturday night, June 1.

In a statement, a spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "A man was glassed in the face by another man while in the beer garden. He received a significant eye injury which required hospital treatment.

"A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH in connection to the incident, and released on police bail.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the pub at the time and has information that could help their enquiries. Contact them by calling 101."

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20190601-403