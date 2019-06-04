NEWPORT'S new visitor centre will officially open its doors to the public next week.

The Canolfan Croeso Welcome Centre in the town's Long Street, Newport was closed by the National Park in late 2017.

After a long campaign the centre was signed over to Newport Town council under the Community Asset Transfer scheme.

It will now house a visitor information centre and the town's library, another facility that fought its way back from closure thanks to a group of committed volunteers.

The facility will be officially opened by Assembly Member, Paul Davis, on Saturday, June 8.

The re-launched facility promises a warm welcome and helpful information about where to go and what to do in and around Newport.

A team of volunteers has taken up the challenge to run the facility and the building has been skilfully re-fitted to accommodate the community library and the volunteer-led information centre, resulting in an attractive shared space.

Newport Community Library moved into the building in December and these two vital services will now operate alongside each other, providing an outstanding new facility for the town and its many visitors.

"The Newport Information Centre Steering Group has worked hard to recruit a team of dedicated volunteers," said town councillor, Jano Williams. "They are very excited to be getting involved."