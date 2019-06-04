A MAN who fell down a cliff near Solva yesterday died at the scene, police have said.

Dyfed-Powys Police have today confirmed that the elderly man who fell down the cliff between Solva and Nine Wells died, despite a rescue attempt.

A police spokesman said: “Dyfed-Powys Police attended between Solva and Nine Wells shortly after 4.30pm yesterday (June 3), following reports an elderly man had fallen down the cliff.

“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin and HM Coroner are aware.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious.”

A Coastguard rescue helicopter was called to retrieve a man, after a member of the public called the service at 3.17pm to report what had happened.

"We tasked St Davids all-weather lifeboat, St Davids Coastguard and the Coastguard rescue helicopter, along with out colleagues from the police and ambulance," said a Costguard spokesman.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: "“We were called on Monday, June 3, at approximately 4.33pm to reports of a person having fallen from a cliff near Solva.

"We responded with one rapid response vehicle and one ambulance."