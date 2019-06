A VEHICLE parked in Milford Haven has been covered in a glue-like substance.

Milford Haven police are investigating criminal damage to a vehicle parked on St Annes Road, Hakin.

The vehicle was damaged overnight, between Sunday, June 2, and Monday, June 3.

The substance was poured over a number of the vehicle's panels.

If you have any information please call 101 and ask for PC Buxton 720.