A MILFORD Haven man died as a result of drinking alcohol while taking medication, a court has heard.

The inquest into the death of Anthony Joseph Manche, 36, of 77 Bunkers Hill, Milford Haven, took place on Thursday, May 30.

Jeremy Davies, coroner’s officer for Dyfed-Powys Police in Pembrokeshire, told the court about the events leading up to the death of Mr Manche on October 10 last year.

Though Mr Manche’s permanent address was at Bunker Hill, he spent a lot of time at the homes of his mother and father.

Mr Manche had worked as a fisherman and as a plasterer, but started drinking heavily in his late-20s and fell out of work.

He had been supported by his parents and also spent some time in rehabilitation in Bridgend, but fell back into drinking after leaving.

On October 9 last year, Mr Manche met with his father for breakfast at the William Owen, a Wetherspoons in Haverfordwest.

After catching the bus back to Milford Haven with his dad, Mr Manche went to see his mum and fell asleep in her living room.

Later that day, Mr Manche went with friends to the Haven Hotel, and later drank at Hamilton’s bar.

Later that night, Mr Manche’s father called his son as he had planned to stay with him.

A friend answered the phone, who said he was walking Mr Manche to his father’s house.

Mr Manche’s father put him to bed, and both men were asleep by approximately 11.30pm.

“He awoke the next morning sometime after 5am. His son felt wet and cold and he realised his son was not breathing,” said Mr Davies.

The paramedics were called but Mr Manche was pronounced dead at 6.30am.

A post-mortem by Dr Daniel Howser showed that Mr Manche had 385 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his body.

The legal drink-drive limit is 80 micrograms.

The coroner, Mark Layton said: “I conclude Mr Anthony Joseph Manche had taken his prescribed medication and he had consumed a significant amount of alcohol.

“The use of prescribed medication and alcohol together in this instance has contributed to his death.”