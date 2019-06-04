A POWERCUT has struck Haverfordwest today (June 4), but supplies will be restored by later this afternoon.

A Western Power Distribution spokesman said staff are "working on the issue" and power supplies are set to be restored by 5pm.

We are sorry about the #powercut in #Haverfordwest #SA61 and surrounding areas. Our team is working on the issue and we aim to restore supplies by 17:00. Stephen. — WPD (@wpduk) June 4, 2019

A member of the public also contacted the Western Telegraph to say a powercut had taken place, with lights having flickered in their office.