A POWERCUT has struck Haverfordwest today (June 4), but supplies will be restored by later this afternoon.
A Western Power Distribution spokesman said staff are "working on the issue" and power supplies are set to be restored by 5pm.
We are sorry about the #powercut in #Haverfordwest #SA61 and surrounding areas. Our team is working on the issue and we aim to restore supplies by 17:00. Stephen.— WPD (@wpduk) June 4, 2019
A member of the public also contacted the Western Telegraph to say a powercut had taken place, with lights having flickered in their office.