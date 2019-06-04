A drink-driving soldier has been banned from the road for a year after his car landed on a five-foot bank.

Gareth Brian Evans, of Brereton Road, Bedford, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, May 28.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said police were contacted by an ambulance crew who were at the scene of an accident at 3.46am on February 28.

Evans’ Vauxhall Astra was found on top of a five foot bank near a junction on the B4325, Scoveston Road, Waterston.

Mr Davies said: “The vehicle crossed the road and came to a stop on top of the bank. The defendant identified himself immediately. He was emotional and concerned about losing his job.”

The court heard that Evans, 21, had given a lift to friends after being out in Haverfordwest, and was heading to Castlemartin.

Evans, who was previously of clean character, was found to have 125 mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, the legal limit is 80mg.

David Elvy, defending, said Evans had been drinking, but thought he would be under the limit to drive.

“He got that wrong. He was approaching a junction, and in his mind it went straight ahead. He miscalculated and, by the time he realised, it was too late.”

Evans was taken to hospital with a spinal injury, but his passengers were unharmed during the accident.

Mr Elvy told the bench that Evans had trained for eight months to become an armoured personnel driver for the army.

Evans was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £276.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.