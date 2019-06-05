A ‘grave miscalculation’ cost a shandy-drinker his licence and £391.

John Evans, of Highfield Close, Dinas, Powys, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, May 28.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said officers could smell alcohol on Evans’ breath when they stopped his Mazda 5 on the A477 between Kilgetty and Llanteg at 10.15pm on May 9.

A roadside breath test was positive and Evans was arrested and taken to the police station.

Evans, 63, was found to have 52mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

David Elvy, defending, said Evans had not intended to drive that night, and had booked a hotel room in the area.

“He intended to go to work the next day and throughout the night he had limited himself to drinking shandy.”

Self-employed carpenter Evans got behind the wheel when his wife decided she wanted to go home.

Mr Elvy said: “He made an assessment of his situation. He tells me he is ex-army and would make difficult, but the right decisions on the spur of the moment. On this occasion he made the wrong decision.

“He accepts he made a grave miscalculation and he has to face the consequences.”

Magistrates banned him from diving for 12 months and fined him £276. Evans was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.