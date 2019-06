A FUNDRAISING day at two local hairdressing salons proved to be a cut above similar events, with £2,000 raised for charity.

Todaro's Hair and Beauty, with salons in Milford Haven and Haverfordwest, held a coffee and cakes fundraising day at both in aid of Pembrokeshire Salvation Army recently.

Maria Todaro said: “It’s a good cause, what the Salvation Army do for our people; we raised £2,000. Many thanks to all who supported us .”