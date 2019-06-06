GIRLGUIDING Pembrokeshire County Commissioner Siân Garside was honoured to represent the county at a recent royal garden party, held at Buckingham Palace.

Siân, from Milford Haven, was invited for her recognition for her work within Guiding.

She has been a member of Guiding since the age of seven, when she became a member of 1st Hakin Brownies.

She then joined Hakin Guides and became a Young Leader before qualifying as an Adult Leader.

During her 20-plus years as an adult leader, Siân has taken on many additional roles in Guiding at a local and county level. These roles have included District Commissioner, County Camping Adviser, Centenary Celebration Coordinator, County Training & Development Coordinator.

She has also sat on the Girlguiding Cymru Executive Committee on two occasions. She has also found the time to lead groups of girls on international visits to Switzerland, Sweden and The Netherlands.

On receiving her invitation, Siân said: “I was thrilled to see the envelope with the post mark of Buckingham Palace and I was humbled to be asked to attend. Guiding has always been such a huge part of my life, and I love working with the girls in our units and watching them grow and develop into strong, independent young women.

“I had an absolutely lovely day at the Palace, it’s a memory I will cherish for a very long time.”