Mr R F Grant Milford Haven

St Katharine’s Church was full to capacity for the funeral of Ronald Frederick Grant aged 91 years on Thursday May 9.

Ronnie, as he was known, died suddenly at Morriston Hospital on April 17.

Ronnie was born in Stratford on December 8 1927. He was the youngest of five children. He went in the navy at the age of 18 and travelled the world.

He met his late wife Mona, who was from Hazelbeach, Neyland, in London in 1950. They fell in love got married and then moved to Pembrokeshire, where Ronnie spent the last 65 years.

He always considered himself to be a Welshman, except when England were playing Wales in the rugby.

Ronnie worked most of his life on the oil refineries.

He had two daughters Lynne and Lesley, three grandchildren, Karl, Martin and Jennifer and five great grandchildren, Jordan, Arianna, Dylan, Everli and Poppy; John and Jim sons-in-law.

When Ronnie retired in 1993 he took up bowling at Milford Haven Bowling Club. This would be his life for the next 26 years. He worked on the green every day, ran the bar and called the bingo on Friday evening.

He and Mona would travel all over the county for bowling, he especially enjoyed bowling at the Haverfordwest club,

Ronnie loved to visit his daughter Lesley and John who live in Swansea for holidays, where he made many new friends.

Ronnie was a very popular guy around Milford Haven and a right character who will be sorely missed.

Family left to mourn are Lynne and Jim, Lesley and John, Karl, Arianna and Dylan, Martin, Jordan and Everli, Jennifer, Steve and Poppy (Jennifer and Steve were unable to attend the funeral) sister in law, brother in law, nieces and nephews.

The bearers were Alan Wills, Tony Wilkes, Richard O’leary and Billy Jones, Haverfordwest bowling boys.

A celebration of Ronnie’s life followed at the Royal British Legion Club.

There were family flowers only, donations for Wales Air Ambulance if desired may be sent to, Lesley Summons,10 Byng Morris Close, Sketty, Swansea, SA2 8LU.

The family thanked everyone for a wonderful attendance at the funeral.

The funeral arrangements were carried out by Tom Newing & Sons Ltd.

Mr M Garnon Llanwnda

Meyrick Garnon passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital with his family at his side on Monday, May 6.

Meyrick was the eldest son of Bertie and Tegwen, Cilau East Farm.

On leaving school Meyrick did his apprenticeship at Pontiago Garage.

Meyrick worked at many places over the years and enjoyed his work tremendously.

Meyrick and Barbara married in 1965, he was very proud of his family son Chris and Delyth, daughter Sharon and Gareth, and his grandchildren Nicola, Tom, Cara and Jess.

The funeral took place on May 15 at the Chapel of Rest followed by interment at Llanwnda Cemetery.

The bearers were Meirion Williams, Martin Williams, Chris Harries. Ken Owen, Ronald Thomas and Gareth Morris.

Donations in memory of Meyrick if desired to ‘Wales Air Ambulance’ or ‘Ward 10 Withybush Hospital’ c/o Paul Jenkins and Sons, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, Pembrokeshire, SA65 9BB.

Mr L Curtis Llangwm

Mr Lloyd Curtis passed away peacefully at Withybush General Hospital, on May 7, aged 89.

He was born in the Cotswolds, raised in Highcliffe-on-Sea, and visited the corners of the world during his service in the Royal Navy.

It was Pembrokeshire, though, where he was to settle, working mainly in agriculture tending livestock and establishing his family base.

Lloyd married Cynthia in 1963 and they shared a long and happy marriage blessed with three children.

When the family moved to Llangwm he became a faithful member of the Methodist Chapel, becoming a steward and treasurer there for many years.

He was immensely proud of his six grandchildren and five great grand-children, and his love of his family and many friends contributed to his happiness throughout his life.

The family left to mourn are Linda and Ian (daughter and son-in-law); Christopher and Lynda (son and daughter-in-law); Amanda and Adrian (daughter and son-in-law); his beloved grandchildren Michael and Kayleigh, Lucy and Martyn, Natalie and Ian, Andrew, Jasmine, Phoebe and great grandchildren Isabelle, Tomos, Abigale, Curtis and Aria.

A service was held at Llangwm Methodist Church and followed with the burial at Millin Cross Chapel.

Rev Hugh-John Wilson, Rev Jonathan Kirk and Rev Martyn Evans officiated throughout, along with a reading by Mr Richard Laws.

The bearers were Adrian Blyth, Ian Collins, Ian McCaffrey and Martyn Dowding.

There were family flowers only with donations for the following charities: Elly’s Flag (Ward 10), British Heart Foundation and RNIB made payable to Mrs. Amanda Blyth, 18 River View, Llangwm, SA62 4JW.

The funeral arrangements were conducted by Roy Folland and Son, Cartlett.

Mr K Williams Pembroke Dock

Mr Kenneth Williams, known as Ken, passed away at St Non’s Ward, Withybush General Hospital, on April 26, aged 89.

Mr Williams, of Imble Street, Pembroke Dock, a native of Birmingham, had served in the RAF, and later at Davies Steel Factory, Pembroke /dock, followed by employment as a process operator at the Texaco oil refinery.

He enjoyed gardening, DIY, car booting, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Family left to mourn are a grown-up family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and niece Claire and her husband Paul.

A service was held at St John’s Church, Pembroke Dock, followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Sister and brother-in-law Dorothy and Ken were unable to attend.

Rev Alex Grace officiated, and bearers were: Ian Williams, Steve Williams, Lee Colvin, and Philip Williams.

Donations, if desired, to St Non’s Ward, Haverfordwest, c/o E C Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, Zion Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth, SA67 8QH and 21 Main Street, Pembroke, SA71 4JS.

Mrs E M Davies Milford Haven

It is with great sadness that the death of Eileen Mary Davies is reported.

Eileen died at Withybush Hospital on April 7 after a long illness.

Eileen was born in Campbeltown, Argyle on May 26, 1944. She served her apprentice as a hairdresser until marriage in 1963.

Left to mourn are: Peter (husband); son Christopher and Marie; son Stevie and Meli; daughter Karen and Phil; daughter Helen and Woody; grandchildren Sophie, Leon, James, Kurt, Ethan, Jorja and great grandchildren; sister-in-law Carole Ann; Simon, Claire and Sara Jane; sisters Jayne and Terry, Susan; nieces and nephews, Nathan and Hayley; Gemma and Steven, Laura and Rhys. Aunty Brenda; Clark; Mark and Lesley. Grace and Luke; Val, Mal and Barry and very many friends too numerous to mention.

Thanks went to Karen and friend (Spinnaker) for catering.

The funeral arrangements were carried out with kindness by Frank and Shane of Tom Newing and Sons, Milford Haven.